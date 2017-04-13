Golf season opening depends on weather

Melville Golf Course superintendent Carson Dennis is hoping for a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures as he eyes another season on the links. “We didn’t have much snow over the winter so nothing is looking very green right now,” said Dennis, who started work on the course on April 10. “The greens didn’t winter how I wanted but there’s not much for winterkill. “I think it’s just from the lack of snow cover and getting beaten up by the wind all winter.” If everything goes according to plan, golfers should be able to play on the back nine before…