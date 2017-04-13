City faces landfill closure in 2018

The future of Melville’s landfill is precarious after the Ministry of Environment (MOE) struck down the city’s proposals for waste management strategies, and capped current landfill operations to November 2018. The MOE conducted an inspection of the city’s landfill in February 2016, and subsequently requested a site assessment from the municipality. The city secured engineering firm Clifton and Associates to develop an environmental assessment/site characterization report and corrective action plan as requested the ministry. The issue has become a more pressing matter, as the ministry has placed a tight timeline on current operations; the city must submit a Corrective Action…