Budget meets challenges head-on, minister tells Melville

Finance Minister Kevin Doherty’s 2017-18 provincial budget cuts popular programs, raises taxes and reduces grants to municipalities. So he knows it’s not going to be popular. He sees it as a measured plan to meet head-on the economic challenges Saskatchewan faces. “Deficit” Doherty, as he is known in some circles, spoke to a chamber of commerce breakfast in Melville April 7. He’s visiting communities to help residents and business people understand the complexities of his budget and how the Saskatchewan Party caucus arrived at its decisions. Facing a new set of challenges as oil, potash and uranium prices continue to…