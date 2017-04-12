Irene Meeko, 1928 - 2017. Born in Melville to Susan and Joe Meeko. Irene attended Melville Central School. She was employed at Swift Canadian Hatchery and also at Siers Department Store. She moved to Saskatoon in 1951, where she was a bookkeeper for a shoe store. In 1956, she moved to Toronto and was employed as a bookkeeper for a ladies wear store. She retired to Calgary in 1993. Irene lived the past eight years at Cedars Villa Extendicare and passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Irene was one of six children who all grew up in Melville. She was…