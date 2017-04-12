BARTAKE, Brian

On Saturday, April 1, 2017, Brian Bartake of Melville Beach, beloved husband of Kerry Bartake, entered his eternal rest at the Regina General Hospital after health challenges. He was 72 years of age. Brian was born on Oct. 30, 1944 in Moose Jaw, Sask. He lived in Melville with his parents, Mary (Wozniak) and Bert Bartake. He received his education at St. Henry’s School in Melville. After school he delivered clothes for the family business, Ideal Dry Cleaners, but he still found time for many friends and sports like playing hockey and baseball. Brian was proud to be a member…