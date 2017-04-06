WMBL Mils searching for arms

The Western Major Baseball League’s Melville Millionaires have set their recruiting sights on pitching. According to Jeff Bouvier, vice-president of player personnel, the Mils have begun the process of filling the roster and already have quite a few position players signed or at least committed to coming to Melville for the upcoming season. “Until you see the signatures on the actual contracts you don’t want to get too excited,” explained Bouvier. “Coach Wes Hunt tells us he thinks he’s got most of the fielding positions filled and he’s looking for more arms right now.” Among the players who will wear…