Spring football season to start soon

It might seem a little early, but for John Svenson, kicking off football season can start anytime. Svenson, Melville’s largest booster of the gridiron game, has been running practices already and is looking forward to starting the early season. “I wanted to get a jump on spring football and I wanted to get some more interest in the game so I decided to put together a Rural Football Academy (RFA),” Svenson explained. “It brings kids out once a week to work on some drills and skills and to get our coaches geared up for the spring football season.” Pleased with…