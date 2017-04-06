More opportunity for girls hockey available in area

Melville Minor Hockey and its Yorkton counterpart will team up on April 23 to host an introduction to female hockey at the Horizon Credit Union Centre. According to Darrell Halarewich, vice-chairman of the Melville Minor Hockey Association who is also in charge of all female hockey in Melville, there will be a couple of skates for groups from atom age to midget to familiarize players and parents on opportunities for girls interested in playing hockey in the area. “We’re just trying to continue on after starting the peewee program last year with (coach) Darci (Kirkwood) of the peewee Parkland Lions,”…