Ituna falls short in Kraft Hockeyville bid

Ituna may not have been named Kraft’s Hockeyville, but there’s still much to be positive about in the town of 700. “We didn’t make it, but there’s still a lot of excitement here,” said Ituna’s economic development’s Karla Sauve. “Even in that moment finding out that we didn’t win, there really wasn’t any sense of disappointment. “We just enjoyed each step along the way. Everyone just kind of let their breath out and then everyone just started clapping. It turned out to be a great event.” A crowd estimated at 1,200, almost double Ituna’s population, was on hand at the…