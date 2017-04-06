G3 plans primary terminal near Melville

By Andrea Nicholl Grasslands News A new grain terminal will soon be constructed in the Melville area, providing jobs, tax revenues, and opportunities in the community. G3 will expand its western portfolio, constructing one new elevator five kilometres north of Melville, along Highway 10, and a second, just west of Saskatoon. The projects will complement G3’s first phase of western expansion that saw the construction and now production of terminals in Pasqua and Colonsay in Saskatchewan, and in Bloom and Glenlea in Manitoba. The West Coast Strategy began three years ago, said G3 chief executive officer Karl Gerrand, and involved…