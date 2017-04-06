Council to re-open budget debate

Melville city council and staff discussed the impact provincial budget cuts will have on municipal operations during their workshop meeting on April 3. The budget was presented on March 22, and within it was the announcement that SaskEnergy and SaskPower grants in lieu (GIL) will no longer be provided to municipalities. Furthermore, the City of Melville learned that municipal revenue sharing (MRS) would be reduced in 2017 and that other grant programs would be cut or reduced. “It’s no secret the city took the biggest hit when it came to the grants in lieu cuts,” MLA Warren Kaeding said during…