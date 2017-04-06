Council denies library levy increase

In its workshop meeting April 3, city council reviewed and discussed the request from the Parkland Regional Library regarding the salary increase for the assistant branch librarian. The request was to increase the assistant branch librarian salary by $1.55 per hour, equating to an increase of $1,996.40 annually. With little discussion around the table, Coun. Ron Wilson recommended that council deny the request. “I recommend we deny the request for a pay increase for the assistant branch librarian due to budget constraints.” Council unanimously agreed to make the recommendation. Resolutions During its regular council meeting, council unanimously agreed to approve…