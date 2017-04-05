KRUPSKI, Victoria Veronica

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Victoria, on Monday, April 3, 2017 at the age of 95. Victoria was born Nov. 4, 1921 near Prud’homme, Sask., and moved to a farm near Glenavon, Sask. in the spring of 1927. She married Frank Krupski on Oct. 15, 1941 and moved to a farm near Lemberg, Sask., and eventually retired to Cochrane, Alta. Victoria was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Frances Florek; all of her 11 siblings; her husband, Frank Krupski; daughter, Therese Hanaback; and grandson, Ryan Hastie. She leaves to mourn: her children, Don…