HUNT, Hugh Roland

It is with great sadness that the family of Hugh Roland Hunt announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the age of 73, in Melville, Sask. He will be missed by his wife of 43 years, Inge; his three children and six grandchildren: Lindsay and Garth Shoemaker (Madison, Dawson, Joshua and Jacob), James and Samantha Hunt (Marshall and Ryder) and Kelly. Also left to mourn is his sister, Marion MacDuff – predeceased by husband, Ian (Joseph, Holly, Leslie and Scott). He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Walter. Hugh was born in Toronto, Ont. In 1972…