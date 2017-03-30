Regional library asking for increase in levy payment

With the Melville Public Library experiencing an increase in patrons the past few years, the Parkland Regional Library is asking the City of Melville to accept a levy increase to cover costs. The region’s library system has seen an increase in patron registration, circulation and programming in the past few years, explained Sharon Armstrong, board chair for the regional library. To address a salary shortfall, Armstrong said it is necessary to increase the City of Melville’s levy by $1,996.40 per year to accommodate a $1.55 per hour increase in salary for the Melville Public Library’s assistant branch librarian. During its…