Prairie Fire camp April 1 & 2

The Melville Prairie Fire may have been knocked out of the Saskatchewan Female Hockey League’s playoff picture, but they have no reason to hang their heads. According to coach Dean Amy, the Fire’s season lived up to expectations. “Our season went exactly as it should have,” Amy told the Advance. “The girls all set goals and we actually exceeded a couple of them. “When we lost, it was a huge disappointment, but there was still some satisfaction that we’d gotten to where we wanted to be.” This year’s squad made it to the second round of playoffs, something no other…