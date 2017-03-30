Millionaires host 100 for spring camp

The Melville Millionaires spring camp had a little bit of everything — and that was by design. About 100 players, ranging in age from 14 to 19, suited up for the camp that served a number of purposes for the team. “There will be some guys who will compete for some spots on the team this coming season and guys who will end up on our list, down to a few guys we might want to draft in spring in the bantam draft,” said Mils’ coach and GM Devin Windle. “We had a really nice blend of players who came.…