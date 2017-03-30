Melville gun show a hit with firearm enthusiasts

Melville’s Chamber of Commerce Gun Show was a first for the city and it got solid reviews from sellers and organizers alike. The show, which featured firearms, ammunition, reloading supplies and parts along with artwork, crafts and fishing equipment, was held at Melville’s Royal Canadian Legion Hall on March 25 and 26. Gun enthusiast Brad Hanson of Yorkton enjoyed the show and says he sold a few items and made some contacts for the future. “I think it’s been a great show,” said Hanson. “I think it had a really good turnout and if they have it again I’ll definitely…