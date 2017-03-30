Jack Semple to headline Rail-A-Bration gala

By Darcy Gross -
Rail-A-Bration on April 29 features Juno Award winning artist Jack Semple. There will be live and silent auctions and raffles. The feature item in the live auction will once again be a trip for two to Vancouver donated by Via Rail. Photo courtesy of Jack Semple

Patrons who attend this year’s Melville Rail Station Heritage Association gala are in for a musical feast for the ears. The Rail-A-Bration, held at Melville’s Horizon Credit Union Centre on April 29, features Juno Award winning artist Jack Semple, a staple on Saskatchewan’s music scene since the mid-1970s. “My music is what I call ‘new blues,’” said Semple. “It’s not traditional blues but you know, with every art form, it evolves.” A guitar-slinger who has dabbled in just about every genre of music since he first took to a stage, Semple always puts on a memorable performance. “I played all…

