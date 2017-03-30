Jack Semple to headline Rail-A-Bration gala

Patrons who attend this year’s Melville Rail Station Heritage Association gala are in for a musical feast for the ears. The Rail-A-Bration, held at Melville’s Horizon Credit Union Centre on April 29, features Juno Award winning artist Jack Semple, a staple on Saskatchewan’s music scene since the mid-1970s. “My music is what I call ‘new blues,’” said Semple. “It’s not traditional blues but you know, with every art form, it evolves.” A guitar-slinger who has dabbled in just about every genre of music since he first took to a stage, Semple always puts on a memorable performance. “I played all…