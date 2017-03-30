Former Mils shine as Spitfires earn QVHL title

The Grenfell Spitfires and their fans did something they haven’t been able to do for 30 years — on March 24 they celebrated a Qu’Appelle Valley Hockey League championship. The Spitfires, who breezed through the regular season by earning 37 of 40 possible points, claimed the crown by knocking off the Milestone Flyers in three-straight games, punctuated by a 6-3 home ice triumph. “It was a long time coming,” said Spitfires’ manager Dale Hardy. “Milestone was awesome and nothing was given to us. We really earned this.” The Spitfires, as they did all season, leaned on each other with a…