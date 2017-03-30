City services could be cut due to provincial budget

Melville residents could face a 27-per-cent tax hike due to fallout from the provincial budget, but administration is still determining what the actual repercussions will be. What is known is the municipality has to address a revenue shortfall of $432,324, since the province eliminated SaskPower’s and SaskEnergy’s grants-in-lieu to municipalities where those Crown corporations are located, and decreases in revenue sharing. This year’s grants in lieu of property taxes would have been $350,000 and the total revenue share funding would have been $82,324. “It is a blow,” said Mayor Walter Streelasky about the shortfall. Streelasky joined Yorkton Mayor Bob Maloney…