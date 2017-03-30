Chamber of Commerce has new office manager

Along with 15 new directors, the Melville and District Chamber of Commerce now has a new office manager to help guide the organization into the future. Chamber president Greg Vaughan announced during the group’s March 21 meeting that the executive had hired Ashley Phillips to oversee the office and replace the retiring Joanne Kirwan. Phillips is new to Melville, said Vaughan, and has an accounting and marketing background. She worked for a financial institution in Swift Current and has plenty of volunteer experience scheduling rodeo circuits. She attained her education at Sask Polytechnic. He wanted Phillips to meet Kirwan first…