WILSON – Sheila. Suddenly in Woodstock, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2017. Sheila (nee Polley), formerly of Lorlie, Sask., in her 68th year. Beloved wife of Murray Wilson. Loving mother of Christine, Scott and Ellen. Cherished gramma of Cameron, Clayton and Coletan. Sheila will be missed by her friends and family. Funeral service has already taken place. Sheila’s eternal resting place is Pioneer Cemetery, Burford, Ont.