WALDBAUER, Louise

Louise (Schlamp) Waldbauer passed away peacefully at St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville, Sask., on Friday, March 17, 2017 after a lengthy illness. She was 79 years of age. Louise was born in Josefsberg, Poland on Feb. 9, 1938 to Julius and Adele (Mohr) Schlamp. She was baptized at the Evangelical Reform Church in Josefsberg, Poland. After years of turmoil in Germany during the war years, the Schlamp family relocated to Canada with the assistance of the extended Schlamp family in Grenfell. The family arrived in Quebec in 1949 and from there they travelled by train to Grenfell. Louise attended school…