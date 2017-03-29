SLOBOJAN, Nick

Nick Slobojan of Melville, Sask., passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the age of 91 years at St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville. Nick was born on Saturday, Nov. 7, 1925, in Schreiber, Ont. to Wasylyna (Budzyk) and John Slobojan. He received his education in Fort William, Ont. at Ogden St. Elementary School and Fort William Vocational School (now Selkirk High). Nick enlisted in RCAF in Fort William on Jan. 17, 1944. In 1949 he hired on with the CNR in Fort William, retiring in Melville as conductor on Nov. 15, 1984. Nick married Irene Fedoriw on June 11, 1949…