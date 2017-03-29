SCHICK, Martha

Martha Schick passed away peacefully with family by her side at the age of 89 years. Martha was born Oct. 6, 1927 to Adolf and Lydia (nee Wagner) Berner on a farm near Lorlie. She was the youngest of nine children. Martha attended Southview School until she completed Grade 8, the year that her dad died. Martha worked as a hired hand for her sister, Olga, when she was 14 years old. When she turned 16, she went to Regina and worked there for two years. Martha met Elmer Schick during her school years. They were married Oct. 5, 1947…