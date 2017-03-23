Supper theatre spoofs Indiana Jones

If you’re a fan of Indiana Jones, or comedy in general, then Melville Comprehensive School’s supper theatre spoof on the action hero is for you. Hurricane Smith and the Garden of the Golden Monkey hits the stage in the MCS cafeteria from March 29 to 31. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and supper starts at 6 p.m., with the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and free for children under age five. Tickets can be purchased at Royal Drug Mart, Pharmasave or from any of the cast and crew. The play contains the typical…