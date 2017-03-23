Ringette becoming popular in the city

Ringette is the latest sport available in the city and organizer Jamie Simpson is hoping it can grow from its humble start this winter. “We started getting ice times after the come try event (hosted by Ringette Saskatchewan) near the end of October,” said Simpson. “We had close to 20 kids at that and we ended up booking ice time after that.” The group decided that with uncertainty as to how many participants they’d have on any given week, they’d book their ice time out of town. “We booked all our ice after Christmas at Fenwood, which worked out well…