Pipeline construction requires 34 permits

Construction of the proposed potable water pipeline that will supply the new water treatment plant will require 34 permits from government agencies to ensure it complies with environmental regulations. One of the most difficult permits to obtain will be for railway crossings, explained Mark Welsh with Environmental Resources Management (ERM). There is plenty of engineering work required to construct a pipeline under the railbed. CN Rail is usually concerned about the structural integrity under its railways and their overall safety, he said. Two of the rail lines being crossed are operational while one is abandoned. The pipeline will also cross…