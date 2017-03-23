New archery club up and shooting in new location

By Darcy Gross -
The Full Quiver Archery Club kicked off its season March 20. Here, Austin Avramenko and other archers line up their shots from 15 metres away. The club meets Monday evenings at the former Knights of Columbus building on Queen Street and 11th Avenue.

Archers in the city have a new club where they can shoot for fun or in competition. When Melville’s Tru Flite Archery club decided to take a year off, there were enough people who didn’t want to wait to make a new club feasible. “When the old archery club decided to shut down for a year we still had a lot of people who wanted to come out and shoot,” said club co-ordinator Ronnie Thompson. “Everybody involved really loves the sport and they want to go out and shoot whenever they can. “A lot of them are fairly competitive and…

