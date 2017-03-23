New archery club up and shooting in new location

Archers in the city have a new club where they can shoot for fun or in competition. When Melville’s Tru Flite Archery club decided to take a year off, there were enough people who didn’t want to wait to make a new club feasible. “When the old archery club decided to shut down for a year we still had a lot of people who wanted to come out and shoot,” said club co-ordinator Ronnie Thompson. “Everybody involved really loves the sport and they want to go out and shoot whenever they can. “A lot of them are fairly competitive and…