Hunt over for WMBL Mils coach

There will be a few familiar faces in the Melville Millionaires’ dugout once the Western Major Baseball League (WMBL) starts in June. Returning to the fold as head coach is last year’s assistant Wes Hunt. Hunt, an assistant at Tarleton State University, is looking forward to returning to Canada for another summer in Saskatchewan. “I’m pumped. I’m very excited to be coming back to Melville,” said Hunt. “Mainly because I’d like to become a head coach one day. (Vice-president of player personnel) Jeff (Bouvier) called me and offered me the job and I jumped at it.” According to Hunt, there’s…