WE Day encourages students to make others’ lives better

Everyone matters and everyone can do something to make the lives of others better were just two messages Melville student heard at this year’s WE Day. Saskatoon hosted the national event on March 15. The goal of WE Day is to empower young people to change the world and make a difference everywhere they go. Nine students from Melville Comprehensive School’s Student Representative Government (SRG) attended this year’s WE Day event, including Faith Rae, Dayva Halcrow, Mary Pringle, Zach Stewart, Cody Bell, Kevin Campbell, Catherine Miller, Anna Schuster, and Jasmine Suwala. “They showed initiative with social just issues,” said SRG…