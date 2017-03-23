Chamber directors offer new ideas

The Melville and District Chamber of Commerce should hold its trade show in the Horizon Credit Union Centre (HCUC) instead of the “dungeon” that is the Merv Moore Sportsplex, says a new director. OK Tire owner Robert Mitrenga was one of 15 people who became a chamber director during its March 1 annual general meeting. Mitrenga believes there should be many changes made in how the chamber operates, including holding the trade show and gun show in the HCUC. It is relatively new and can hold both events easily. “It’s the prime place to be,” he said. Even if hockey…