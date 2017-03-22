UHLL, Ernest “Ernie”

Ernest “Ernie” Uhll of St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville, beloved husband of Patricia Ann Uhll, entered his eternal rest on Friday, March 17, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Home. He was 89 years of age. Ernest, known as E.J., was born on June 25, 1927 at Birmingham, Sask., a son to Adolf and Margaret (nee Rathgeber) Uhll. E.J. received his education at the Birmingham School. On June 4, 1952, E.J. was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Davis at Elim Chapel in Melville and were blessed with a son, Duane. E.J. was a jack-of-all trades, always in his shop working…