SCHMIDT, Winnifred

Winnifred Schmidt (nee Goebel) of Neudorf, Sask., peacefully went to be with our Lord, Wednesday March 8, 2017 at the age of 83. Winnie was born at Neudorf, Sask., on the 18th of May, 1933, to Fredrick and Philipina (nee Tressel) Goebel. She was baptized and confirmed by Pastor K. W. Sterzen at Zion Lutheran Church south of Neudorf. Winnie grew up and worked on the family farm south of Neudorf. After attending school in Neudorf, she worked at Schramm’s grocery, Schick’s grocery and the Leland Hotel. Winnie was married to Edward (Eddie) Schmidt on Nov. 19, 1971 at Christ…