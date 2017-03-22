It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Zelma Prokopiw. Zelma entered her eternal rest on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at St. Peter’s Hospital at the age of 83 years. Zelma was born on Dec. 26, 1933 in the Hubbard district of Saskatchewan, a daughter of Andrew and Eva (nee Krysowaty) Kentz. Zelma grew up on the family farm 10 miles north of Hubbard. She received her education at Hard Rock School. Zelma raised five wonderful children east of Goodeve. In 1985, Zelma was united in marriage to Matt Prokopiw. The couple resided in Goodeve and continued…