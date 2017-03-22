KILLICK, Del

Surrounded by his family, Del Killick passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville, Sask. He was 81 years of age. Del was a life-long resident of Melville. He was born to Albert and Beatrice Killick in the family home on 5th Avenue West. He attended St. Henry’s Catholic School and received his Grade 12 diploma from St. Thomas College in North Battleford. Del’s independent spirit and penchant for mischief were evident at an early age. In his youth, Del loved playing hockey, baseball and curling and held an enduring love for fishing. While…