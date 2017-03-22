JANSEN, Alvina Leona

Alvina Leona (nee Hauck) was born on Nov. 15, 1938 in Provost, Alta., to Anton and Frances (Scherger) Hauck. She was the 15th child born to the family. When Alvina was three years old her mother passed away and she was raised by her father and step-mother, Magdalena (Kraft), as well as her older sisters and brothers. She attended grade school at Notre Dame Convent in Leipzig and then finished her studies in Denzil, Sask. Alvina married Ben on Sept. 28, 1959 and they lived in the Unity area before purchasing the farm near Killaly, Sask. Their marriage was blessed…