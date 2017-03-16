Vaccines important to health of cattle herds, says expert

De-worming cattle improves the animals’ immunity, feed consumption, energy conversion, and reproduction potential, according to a vaccine spokesman. “Why would you de-worm your cattle? Well the easy answer is it kills worms,” said Steve Cuddington with Boehringer Ingelheim. Any animal carrying a parasite burden is immuno-compromised, he explained. The energy a cow uses to fight the parasite could be better spent energizing itself. De-worming also improves the weight of a weaning calf, he told some producers during a beef biosecurity workshop at the Horizon Credit Union Centre on March 7. The animal’s body condition, breeding weight and reproductive systems all…