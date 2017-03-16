Report reviews quality of long-term care homes

Residents living in St. Paul Lutheran Home (SPLH) say they are well looked after, enjoy the food and appreciate the caring staff, according to a Ministry of Health report. The positives were identified in a report the ministry released recently. The annual document was comprosed of reports from every health region CEO who toured their respective long-term care (LTC) buildings in 2016. The CEO reported on what worked well in the LTC buildings, areas of improvement, and action plans to address concerns. In response, three health-care provider unions pointed at all the identified problems and called on the provincial government…