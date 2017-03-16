Ottawa trip highlights women in politics

MCS graduate Brooke Malinoski was one of 338 young women from across Canada to sit in the House of Commons chamber recently and communicate her vision for Canada’s future, while also recognizing a century of women’s suffrage. The event, Daughters of the Vote, occurred March 6 to 10 and was hosted by Equal Voice, a national, multi-partisan organization dedicated to electing more women to all levels of political office in Canada. After accepting online entries, the organization selected 338 young women aged 18 to 23 from every federal riding to represent their community. At least 20 per cent of delegates…