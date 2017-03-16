Millionaires miss SJHL post-season once again

The Melville Millionaires needed a combination of events to unfold if they were going to make it to the SJHL playoffs. First, they needed to defeat the Estevan Bruins in their final home game of the season. They also needed the Melfort Mustangs to lose to their final game of the campaign in Humboldt. Unfortunately for the Millionaires, neither happened, as they dropped their final game to end a roller-coaster season. Estevan Bruins 4 at Melville Millionaires 2 (March 8 ) The Millionaires were hoping for a “win and you’re in” scenario for this game, but it never materialized as…