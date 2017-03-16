‘Melly’ decides to step down as Millionaires’ trainer

When the season ended for the Melville Millionaires, every player on the team was eligible to return. Trainer Dave Melnychuk could have returned as well, but he decided earlier this season that this would be his last with the club after taping the sore joints, riding the bus and hanging out with players less than half his age for the better part of 21 years as trainer. “Melly” started as an assistant coach with the Millionaires in 1983, spent some time on the team executive and eventually ended up being the guy looking after the equipment and helping players with…