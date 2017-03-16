MCS Cobras pushed to limit in conference playoffs

By Melville Advance -
MCS Cobras player Kassidi Oberkirsch loses her footing as she heads to the hoop during conference playoff action at MCS on March 11 against Moosomin. The Cobras had an easy time in this contest, earning a 79-19 victory.

The MCS Sr. Girls basketball team hosted the first round of playoffs on their home court last weekend. The five-team conference tournament promoted four teams and set up the seeding for the regional playoffs on March 18 and 19. MCS headed into the competition as the number 2 seed and was matched up on March 10 with third-ranked Indian Head. Regina Christian was ranked number 1 and would play against the winner of Esterhazy and Moosomin, who were the fourth and fifth seeds respectively. Esterhazy won the first game of the tournament, defeating Moosomin by a score of 55-43. This…

