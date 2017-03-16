MCS Cobras pushed to limit in conference playoffs

The MCS Sr. Girls basketball team hosted the first round of playoffs on their home court last weekend. The five-team conference tournament promoted four teams and set up the seeding for the regional playoffs on March 18 and 19. MCS headed into the competition as the number 2 seed and was matched up on March 10 with third-ranked Indian Head. Regina Christian was ranked number 1 and would play against the winner of Esterhazy and Moosomin, who were the fourth and fifth seeds respectively. Esterhazy won the first game of the tournament, defeating Moosomin by a score of 55-43. This…