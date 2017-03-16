Landfill has another 22 years of life

The City of Melville landfill has another 22 years remaining of life expectancy, or about 190,000 cubic metres of space available, according to an environmental study. Engineering firm Clifton Associates provided city management with an environmental study on the landfill and information about its current and future capacity. That is how it determined the landfill has two more decades of viability. The environmental study was part of the overall draft 2016 audited financial statement, discussed by council during its March 6 workshop meeting. Management estimates it will cost $3.5 million to decommission the landfill in 2038 and then continue monitoring…