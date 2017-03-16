Former Melville principal accused of professional misconduct

The disciplinary body for Saskatchewan teachers has accused a former principal of École St. Henry’s Sr. School with professional misconduct based on incidents alleged to have happened during his time as principal in Yorkton. The Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board (SPTRB) is alleging that Trent Senger is guilty of professional misconduct for six incidents that took place between Sept. 1, 2012 and Nov. 1, 2015. This is also when he was the principal at Sacred Heart High School in Yorkton; he was principal there for 14 years. The allegations are detailed in a notice of hearing of formal complaint on…