City hosts 50th annual CN bonspiel

Melville’s CN Family Bonspiel turned 50 this year, and while it marked a renewed interest from younger players, it was also the end of the line for a couple of volunteers. Brent Hahn, who has given his time and efforts since 1977,s and Kim Rutzki, who has been helping out for the last 10 years or so, have both decided to step away. “This is the last year for Kim and I,” chuckled Hahn. “We’ve both derailed and we’re headed for the scrap pile.” Hahn has seen myriad changes over the years and he’s pleased with how the event has…