WMBL Millionaires get set for upcoming season

While the city continues to deal with a typical prairie winter, the Western Major Baseball League’s Melville Millionaires are getting down to business. The club held its annual general meeting on March 6 and there have been a number of appointments as well as a new fundraiser for the ball club. “There are a few changes — we’ve kind of revamped our board,” said team treasurer Tammy Oryschak. Jeff Bouvier stepped away from the president position and will concentrate his efforts on player personnel. Oryschak moved from the team’s secretary to treasurer; Darci Kirkwood took over the secretary position and…