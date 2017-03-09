Water pipelines next step in building of water plant

By Jason G. Antonio Advance Reporter The installation of new water pipelines into the City of Melville is the next step SaskWater is taking as it constructs a new water treatment plant. City council reviewed the monthly SaskWater project update during its Feb. 21 regular meeting. SaskWater non-potable water Council approved several requests by SaskWater to construct non-potable water pipeline locations within city limits. SaskWater will be allowed to construct the proposed pipeline within a road allowance in city limits — near the St. Paul Lutheran Home property — and adjacent to the existing road to the reservoir. The Crown…