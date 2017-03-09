Streelasky looks to get youth council going

By Jason G. Antonio Advance Reporter Mayor Walter Streelasky floated the idea of establishing a youth council during the fall election campaign, and now, he is hoping to get such an organization going. “We are the main governance body in our city,” Streelasky told council during its Feb. 21 workshop meeting. “We look after governance and such. The Cities Act allows us the opportunity to appoint a youth member to council or to establish a youth committee. “If we were to involve youth, we would hear their voice, the youth perspective, their concerns,” he continued. “Our city governance model would…